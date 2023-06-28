Home World

German police warn of 'Blue Punisher' ecstasy pills after two teenage girls die 

"These pills have a very high dose of (the chemical) MDMA," says German Police.

Published: 28th June 2023 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Drugs

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Associated Press

BERLIN: German police warned Wednesday of a potentially lethal "Blue Punisher" variety of ecstasy in circulation after the death of two teenage girls was linked to the drug.

Police in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg Western Pomerania said that a 13-year-old girl from the town of Altentreptow died Monday at a hospital after taking one of the blue pills featuring a skull logo associated with the Marvel comic book character The Punisher.

Two other teens, ages 14 and 15, were also hospitalized after taking the drug, police said.

A 37-year-old German has been detained in connection with the girl's death.

Authorities in the neighboring state of Brandenburg are also investigating the death of a 15-year-old girl who died in the town of Rathenow over the weekend after a suspected narcotics overdose.

Prosecutors say an autopsy will determine whether she, too, died after consuming the drug "We warn against any consumption of narcotics, but especially the dangerous 'Blue Punisher' pill," Neubrandenburg police said in a statement.

"These pills have a very high dose of (the chemical) MDMA." It added that even half a pill, which is in circulation in the region, could cause life-threatening illness.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
German police Blue Punisher
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp