Home World

Amtrak train with 198 passengers derails after hitting truck on tracks in Southern California

The derailed train cars remained upright on tracks adjacent to an orchard and bare sections of land.

Published: 29th June 2023 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Part of a derailed train that struck a water truck lies on the ground in Moorpark, California, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MOORPARK (CALIFORNIA): An Amtrak train carrying nearly 200 passengers struck a county water truck and derailed on Wednesday in Southern California, critically injuring the truck's driver, authorities said.

Three of the train's seven cars went off the tracks following the collision in Moorpark, said Ventura County Fire Department Captain Brian McGrath. The derailed train cars remained upright on tracks adjacent to an orchard and bare sections of land.

Fourteen people on the train were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, while the truck driver was taken to a trauma centre with a head injury, McGrath said. Parts of the demolished Ventura County Public Works truck were scattered all around the derailed train cars.

McGrath initially said the truck's driver was believed to have gotten out of the vehicle before the crash, but later clarified that the circumstances leading up to the wreck weren't known. "No one's talked to him, so the whole situation is still being investigated," he said.

Mindy Faver was seated facing the rear of the train after a trip with her mother, Shari Peterson, returning from visiting family in Oregon. "All of a sudden: Smack!" Faver said, describing the impact. Then Faver saw what she later found out was the water truck's tank tumbling past her window.

Most of the passengers were able to get off the train cars on their own or with the aid of first responders, McGrath said. TV news helicopters showed numerous people, many carrying luggage, milling about in a field as firefighters worked the scene.

"It could have been a lot worse," Faver told the Ventura County Star.

The train was on its way to Los Angeles from Seattle when "it struck a water truck obstructing the tracks" at 11:15 a.m., Amtrak said in a statement.

"There were approximately 198 passengers and 13 crew onboard who were evacuated from the train, with no reports of serious injuries," the statement said.

"Amtrak is working with customers to make alternate travel arrangements. Amtrak, in coordination with local authorities, is conducting a full investigation."

Crews were able to quickly douse a small fire, McGrath said.

Moorpark is a city of some 35,000 people located about 50 miles (80 kilometres) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Train Derailment USA Southern California Amtrak
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp