Home World

Greece's left-wing opposition leader, Alexis Tsipras, stepping down after crushing election defeat

Tsipras, 48, served as Greece's prime minister from 2015 to 2019.

Published: 29th June 2023 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Greece

Leader of the main opposition Syriza party, Alexis Tsipras, speaks to the media. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ATHENS: Greece's left-wing opposition leader, Alexis Tsipras, announced his decision Thursday to step down after a crushing election defeat.

Tsipras, 48, served as Greece's prime minister from 2015 to 2019 during politically tumultuous years as the country struggled to remain in the eurozone and end a series of international bailouts.

In Sunday's general election, Tsipras' left-wing Syriza party received just under 18 percent percent of the vote while the winning New Democracy party topped 40 percent.

Tsipras is expected to stay on as leader until his successor is elected by the party membership.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alexis tsipras Greece elections
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp