Home World

New Zealand says it's the first to ban thin plastic bags used in supermarkets

The new ban will also extend to plastic straws and silverware, as the government expands a campaign against single-use plastics it started in 2019.

Published: 29th June 2023 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

plastic_ban

Catherine Langabeer, left, head of sustainability at the Countdown chain of supermarkets, and Associate Environment Minister Rachel Brooking demonstrate collecting fruit in reusable polyester mesh.

By Associated Press

WELLINGTON: Beginning Saturday, New Zealand will become the first country to ban the thin plastic bags that supermarket customers used to collect their fruit and vegetables.

The new ban will also extend to plastic straws and silverware, as the government expands a campaign against single-use plastics it started in 2019 when it banned the thicker plastic shopping bags that customers used to carry home their grocery items.

These days, most customers bring their own reusable tote bags to stores.

Officials estimate that on average, each New Zealander sends more than three-quarters of a ton of waste to landfills every year.

"New Zealand produces too much waste, too much plastic waste," said Associate Environment Minister Rachel Brooking.

Brooking said the 2019 bag ban had already prevented over 1 billion plastic bags from being used in New Zealand, and the new ban on thin bags would add a further reduction of 150 million bags per year.

Officials investigated concerns the latest ban wouldn't help the environment much if customers simply switched to using disposable paper bags to collect their fruit and vegetables.

"The answer was still yes, it's still worth doing this, but we really want to reduce single-use anything packaging," Brooking said.

"So we want people to be bringing their own bags, and supermarkets are selling reusable produce bags."

Brooking said the emphasis would be on educating people but that officials could impose penalties on businesses that chose to flaunt the rules.

The Countdown chain of supermarkets has begun selling polyester mesh bags that can be washed and reused.

Catherine Langabeer, Countdown's head of sustainability, said the mesh bags were tested to be reused up to 5,000 times each.

Countdown was working hard to get customers to think of reusable fruit-and-vegetable bags as the norm, she said.

"But we know change is hard and will take them a little while," Langabeer said.

"We get some grumpy customers." She said other customers were finding creative ways to carry home their purchases using no plastic.

Critics have questioned the liberal government's environmental record, pointing out that the nation's overall greenhouse gas emissions have not decreased since the government symbolically declared a climate emergency in 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Zealand Plastic ban
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp