Home World

UK appeals court rules that plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda are unlawful

Court of Appeal judges said Rwanda could not be considered a “safe third country” where migrants could be sent.

Published: 29th June 2023 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

UK_rwanda

Protestors stand outside The Royal Court of Justice in London,opposing the Home Office's new asylum deal with Rwanda. Friday, June 10, 2022.(Photo |AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: A British court ruled Thursday that a government plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda to deter migrants from making risky journeys across the English Channel is unlawful.

Court of Appeal judges said Rwanda could not be considered a “safe third country” where migrants could be sent.

The government is likely to challenge the ruling at the U.K. Supreme Court.

The Conservative government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to “stop the boats” -– the overcrowded dinghies and other small craft that make the journey from northern France carrying migrants who hope to live in the U.K. More than 45,000 people arrived in Britain across the Channel in 2022, and several died in the attempt.

The U.K. and Rwandan governments agreed more than a year ago that some migrants who arrive in the U.K. as stowaways or in small boats would be sent to Rwanda, where their asylum claims would be processed. Those granted asylum would stay in the East African country rather than return to Britain.

The U.K. government argues that the policy will deter criminal gangs that ferry migrants on hazardous journeys across one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

ALSO READ | Lawsuit: UK officials had concerns with Rwanda deportations

Human rights groups say it is immoral and inhumane to send people more than 4,000 miles (6,400 kilometers) to a country they don’t want to live in. They also cite Rwanda’s poor human rights record, including allegations of torture and killings of government opponents.

Britain has already paid Rwanda 140 million pounds ($170 million) under the deal, but no one has yet been deported to Rwanda.

A lower court ruled in December that the policy is legal and didn’t breach Britain’s obligations under the U.N. Refugee Convention or other international agreements, rejecting a lawsuit from several asylum-seekers, aid groups, and a border officials’ union.

But the court allowed the claimants to challenge that decision on issues, including whether the plan is “systemically unfair” and whether asylum-seekers would be safe in Rwanda.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
asylum UK Rwanda
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp