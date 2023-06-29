Home World

Vatican envoy in Moscow meets Russian official wanted by International Criminal Court

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi began his visit to Russia earlier this week, in the first such trip since President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022.

Published: 29th June 2023 05:00 PM

In this photo provided by the National Police of Ukraine, a police officer and a rescue worker walk in front of a restaurant RIA Pizza destroyed by a Russian attack in Kramatorsk. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MOSCOW: A Russian official wanted by the ICC over allegations of illegally transferring Ukrainian children to Russia said Thursday she had met a visiting Vatican envoy.

"Met with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi," Moscow's ombudswoman for children's rights Maria Lvova-Belova said in a statement.

"We discussed humanitarian issues related to military operations and the protection of children's rights.

"I am sure that Christian love and mercy will help in dialogue and mutual understanding," she added.

The International Criminal Court, which is based in The Hague, released arrest warrants for Lvova-Belova as well as Putin in March.

The court said the orders were linked to the war crime accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children.

Kyiv says more than 16,000 Ukrainian children have been deported to Russia since the beginning of the Kremlin's large-scale military campaign in Ukraine and that many were placed in institutions and foster homes.

The Kremlin and Lvova-Belova dismissed the allegations and pointed to the fact that Russia does not recognise the jurisdiction of the court.

Zuppi visited Kyiv earlier this month.

At the time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to the Italian cardinal to help secure the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war and the return children "deported" to Russia.

