Home World

Iran confirms death sentence for Swedish-Iranian dissident Habib Chaab

Chaab is the latest person to be sentenced to death over membership of Harakat al-Nidal, or Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz, which Iran considers a "terrorist group".

Published: 12th March 2023 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Habib Chaab

Iranian-Swedish dissident Habib Chaab. (File | AFP)

By AFP

TEHRAN: Iran's judiciary on Sunday confirmed a death sentence for a Swedish-Iranian dissident for "terrorism" more than two years since his disappearance at an airport in Turkey.

Habib Chaab has been held in Iran since October 2020 after he vanished during a visit to Turkey and was put on trial in Tehran -- which does not recognise dual nationality.

Chaab, convicted of "corruption on earth" for heading a rebel group, was sentenced to death on December 6.

On Sunday, the judiciary's Mizan Online website said Iran's Supreme Court had upheld the ruling.

"The death sentence of Habib Farajollah Chaab on charges of corruption on earth... was approved by the Supreme Court," Mizan report.

It said he was sentenced for "the formation, management and leadership of a rebel group called Harakat al-Nidal, and the design and execution of numerous terrorist operations in Khuzestan province".

Iran has accused Harakat al-Nidal of "cooperation with other terrorist groups" including in a 2018 attack on a military parade in Ahvaz, the Khuzestan provincial capital, that authorities said killed 25 people and wounded almost 250.

Chaab is the latest person to be sentenced to death over membership of Harakat al-Nidal, or Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz, which Iran considers a "terrorist group".

Iranian prosecutors have said the group's main objective was "the disintegration of the Iranian province of Khuzestan" in the country's southwest.

According to the prosecution, other leaders of Harakat al-Nidal are based in Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden, with the group receiving financial and logistical support from Saudi Arabia.

Last week, Mizan said a court in Ahvaz had sentenced to death six members of the group over attacks carried out by "orders of their European leaders".

They had been found guilty of "armed operations" between 2017 and 2019 that killed four people, including a soldier and two members of Iran's Basij paramilitary force, the report said.

Iranian state television had aired a video of Chaab in which he claimed responsibility for the 2018 military parade attack and admitted to working with Saudi intelligence services.

Oil-rich Khuzestan is home to a large Arab minority, and its people have long complained of marginalisation.

Dual nationals on death row

Iran executes more people yearly than any other nation except China, according to rights groups including Amnesty International.

Three dual nationals including Chaab have been sentenced to death or executed over security-related charges since the start of the year, according to the judiciary.

In January, the judiciary executed Alireza Akbari, a former Iranian official with British citizenship who had been convicted of espionage, bringing the tense ties between London and Tehran under new strain.

The Tehran Revolutionary Court in February sentenced to death German-Iranian Jamshid Sharmahd, 67, over his connection with a deadly mosque bombing in 2008.

Sharmahd's sentence is pending confirmation by the Supreme Court.

At least 16 Western passport holders, most of them dual nationals, are detained in Iran.

Tehran insists all have been subject to proper judicial process.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Habib Chaab Iranian dissident
India Matters
Indian composer M.M. Keeravaani (R) and lyricist Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo | AFP)
'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' creates Oscars history, wins Best Original Song
(L-R) Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, winners of the Best Documentary Short Subject award for 'The Elephant Whisperers,' pose during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12. (Photo | AFP)
Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023
Image used for representative purposes only.
Centre intensifies social media surveillance amid growing radicalisation content
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
AIDS test of women folk dancers at MP fair triggers controversy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp