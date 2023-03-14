Ukraine War: Russian jet collides with US drone over Black Sea, says US Military

By AFP

A Russian Su-27 jet fighter collided with an American MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday, the US military's European Command said.

"Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9," said US Air Force General James Hecker, commander of US Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa.

"In fact, this unsafe and unprofessional act by the Russians nearly caused both aircraft to crash."

US summon Russian ambassador

The US will summon the Russian ambassador over the collision of a Russian fighter jet with a US drone over the Black Sea, The Guardian reported quoting US state department’s spokesperson Ned Price.

The US ambassador to Moscow conveyed a strong message to Russia’s foreign affairs ministry, Price said, adding that US officials had briefed allies and partners over the incident, the report added.

Further, the report quoting Ukrainian officials said a Russian missile hit a residential building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Tuesday.

The rocket killed at least one person and injured three others, said President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

(With inputs from Online Desk)

