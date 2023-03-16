Home World

Freight train carrying hazardous material derails in Arizona

The derailment comes amid heightened attention to rail safety nationwide following a fiery derailment last month in Ohio.

Published: 16th March 2023 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

Kathleen Marie Hobbs

Kathleen Marie Hobbs, Democratic Arizona Governor (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOPOCK (Arizona): A freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed in western Arizona, near the state’s border with California and Nevada, an official said.

The train derailed Wednesday evening near the town of Topock, Anita Mortensen, a spokeswoman for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said, adding that she was not aware of any spills or leaks. No injuries have been reported.

The derailment comes amid heightened attention to rail safety nationwide following a fiery derailment last month in Ohio.

The Arizona derailment occurred near milepost 9 of Interstate 40, Mortensen said, which is a rural, non-residential area about 20 miles (32 kilometres) north of Lake Havasu City. Mortensen said she had no details about how many cars were on the train, or what materials it had been carrying when it derailed.

The sheriff’s office had notified the National Transportation Safety Board and the railroad company BNSF, the two entities that she said would be responding to the accident, she said.

Neither replied immediately to requests for comment on Wednesday night.

Last month, a freight train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, near the Pennsylvania border, igniting a fire and causing hundreds of people to be evacuated.

Officials seeking to avoid an uncontrolled blast intentionally released and burned toxic vinyl chloride from five rail cars, sending flames and black smoke high into the sky. That left people questioning the potential health impacts even as authorities maintained they were doing their best to protect people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
freight train derailed Arizona
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp