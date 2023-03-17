Home World

11 children killed in unexploded ordnance blast in South Sudan

The accident occurred on Thursday in a remote village in Western Bahr el-Ghazal state, northwest of the capital Juba.

Published: 17th March 2023 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

Unexploded ordnance

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Wikimedia commons)

By AFP

JUBA: Eleven children were killed and one injured in an accident involving unexploded ordnance in South Sudan, the spokeswoman for the UN mission in the violence-wracked country (UNMISS) said on Friday.

The accident occurred on Thursday in a remote village in Western Bahr el-Ghazal state, northwest of the capital Juba, spokeswoman Linda Tom told Radio Miraya, a station owned and operated by UNMISS.

"As many as 11 children died and one is still receiving medical treatment," Tom said.

"The scale of this drama is immense, we convey our deepest condolences to the families of the victims," she added.

South Sudan was plunged into a brutal civil war in 2013, two years after achieving independence from Sudan.

The conflict lasted five years and killed nearly 400,000 civilians before the warring leaders Salva Kiir and Riek Machar agreed to lay down their arms.

Landmines and unexploded bombs still cover large areas of the world's youngest country, posing yet another threat to a population already grappling with armed violence, natural disasters and hunger.

Globally, "every year, large numbers of civilians are killed and injured by 'explosive remnants of war' – unexploded shells, grenades, bombs, etc. left behind after a conflict," according to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

In June 2022, the United Nations Office for Refugees said that experts from the United Nations Mine Action Service had destroyed more than one million explosive devices in South Sudan, including "40,121 mines, 76,879 cluster bombs and 974,968 other unexploded devices".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Sudan Unexploded ordinance Children Death
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp