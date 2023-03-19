Home World

19 die, over 20 injured in bus crash in central Bangladesh

Some 8,000 people die each year from road accidents in Bangladesh.

Published: 19th March 2023 09:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 09:07 PM   |  A+A-

An unidentified man grieves as relatives receive bodies of victims of a road accident after a bus fell into a roadside ditch in Madaripur district, Bangladesh, March 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

DHAKA, Bangladesh: A speeding bus fell into a roadside ditch in central Bangladesh on Sunday apparently after the driver lost control, leaving at least 19 dead and more than 20 others injured, police said.

The bus was travelling to the capital, Dhaka, from the southwestern city of Khulna. The accident took place when the bus reached Shibchar area in Madaripur district, highway police official Abu Nayeem Mofazzal Huq said.

He said 14 people including the driver of the bus died at the scene. Another three people died later, the United News of Bangladesh agency reported.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

Road accidents are common in Bangladesh because of lax enforcement of traffic law, rough driving and overspeeding. Some 8,000 people die each year from road accidents in Bangladesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo | Express Illustration)
Recipe for disaster: No end to Delhi's stray dogs menance
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | EPS)
BJP, Congress battle for women votes, offer sops in election-bound MP
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, (L), and Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress steps in to thrash out differences in Rajasthan unit
A file photo of Pro-Khalistani activist and chief of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal enters day three, Punjab cops lodge fresh cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp