Home World

Local Councils' term to end in Sri Lanka tonight amid uncertainty over polls

The local body polls, which were earlier scheduled for March 9, got postponed to April 25, due to the country's current economic crisis.

Published: 19th March 2023 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka Flag

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: The four-year term of the 340 local councils in Sri Lanka is set to end on Sunday night, but the polls monitoring groups feel that the local body polls fixed for April 25 are unlikely to happen.

The local body polls, which were earlier scheduled for March 9, got postponed to April 25, due to the country's current economic crisis and the government's position that election is not a priority for spending scarce resources.

Rohana Hettiarachchi and Manjula Gajanayake from two polls monitoring groups charged that the government remained disinterested in holding the election.

As the four-year term of the local councils in Sri Lanka is set to end on Sunday night, the government is to put the control of these councils under special commissioners, the local government state minister Janaka Wakkumbura told reporters.

"They will be put under the charge of municipal commissioners and divisional secretaries in terms of the local council's act," Wakkumbura said.

The postal voting for elected officials, who would be on the polls day duties, has been fixed for March 28-31.

However, the government printer has announced that its department was unable to release the postal vote ballot papers by Monday's deadline due to a lack of funds.

The elections commission, which wrote to the Treasury Secretary for the release of the necessary funds, has not received a reply yet, the officials said.

The Opposition groups, who had petitioned the Supreme Court, said the public officials who decline to abide by an interim order of the apex court would be tried for contempt of court.

The main Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) said the court had ordered the officials to release the money allocated under the 2023 budget to hold the election.

The SJB general secretary told reporters that they had already written to Treasury Secretary Mahinda Siriwardena of their intention to file contempt of court charges against him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka elections
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp