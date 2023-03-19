On serial killers, 'unclaimed body of UK's infamous murderer dumped at sea'

By Online Desk

We had this report on Saturday of a lawyer-daughter appearing as counsel on behalf of her mother to secure parole for her father, Kerala's dreaded criminal "Ripper" Jayanandan, to attend her marriage. Lawyer Keerthi Jayanandan's marriage, to be held in Thrissur, is scheduled for March 22.

It may be recalled that the infamous serial killer Charles Sobhraj was released by the Supreme Court of Kathmandu on December 2022, after he served 20 years in prison.

However, in the UK, when serial killer Peter Tobin died in hospital last October, nobody related to him even claimed his body. Finally, it was dumped at sea costing the taxpayer nearly £700, according to a report, dated March 19, 2023, in The Mirror.

The report quoted a source as saying, "It's tempting to say that anything belonging to Peter Tobin should be wiped off the face of the earth after what he did and the misery he caused."

Now, Tobin's personal belongings are being kept in storage in case a family member comes forward to claim them, the report said adding that it's unlikely that anyone would turn up to claim them.

Tobin was serving three life sentences for crimes including the rape and murder of Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, whose body he hid under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006, according to the report.

The next year he was charged with the murder of Bathgate schoolgirl Vicky Hamilton, 15. She had last been seen waiting at a bus stop in Falkirk in 1991. Her remains were unearthed by police who searched Tobin’s former home in Margate, Kent, The Mirror report said.

Vicky's body was discovered alongside that of Dinah McNicol, a girl aged 18 who had not been seen since 1991 when she hitched a lift with a man, later identified as Tobin, after a Hampshire music festival, the report added.

