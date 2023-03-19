Home World

Putin visited Mariupol at night 'as befits a thief': Ukraine Defence Ministry

The trip comes after an arrest warrant was issued for Putin by the International Criminal Court, over Russia's alleged deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children during the conflict.

Published: 19th March 2023 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 08:05 PM

In this photo taken from video released by Russian TV Pool, Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) visits Mariupol in Russian-controlled Donetsk region in Ukraine. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

KYIV: Ukraine's Defence Ministry said Sunday that President Vladimir Putin's surprise visit to the port city of Mariupol, which fell under Russian control last year, took place during the night "as befits a thief".

"As befits a thief, Putin visited Ukrainian Mariupol, under the cover of night. First, it is safer. Also, darkness allows him to highlight what he wants to show, and keeps the city his army completely destroyed and its few surviving inhabitants away from prying eyes," the ministry said on Twitter.

The trip comes after an arrest warrant was issued for Putin by the International Criminal Court, over Russia's alleged deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children during the conflict.

Russia besieged Mariupol at the start of its offensive last year, destroying the Azovstal steel works, the last holdout of Ukrainian forces in the city.

According to the state news agency TASS on Sunday, Putin flew to Mariupol by helicopter on Saturday and took a tour of the city, at times driving a car.

He visited several sites and spoke with residents, and was presented with a report on the reconstruction work of the city.

Putin's stop in Mariupol comes after his surprise visit to Crimea on Saturday to mark the ninth anniversary of the peninsula's annexation.

