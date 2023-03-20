Rupert Murdoch to marry for fifth time at 92

By Online Desk

The billionaire mogul Rupert Murdoch, whose conservative media empire spans the globe, is engaged to marry for the fifth time at the age of 92 years old, he told an interviewer in his own tabloid newspaper, the New York Post.

“I was very nervous. I dreaded falling in love – but I knew this would be my last. It better be. I’m happy,” Murdoch said of his new fiancee, Ann Lesley Smith, 66, whose late husband was Chester Smith, a country singer as well as radio and TV executive, The Guardian reports.

The pair intend to get married in the summer. “We’re both looking forward to spending the second half of our lives together,” Murdoch was quoted as saying by the report.

Melbourne-born Murdoch, who is estimated to be worth around $17 billion USD decided on an Asscher-cut diamond solitaire ring for Ann Lesley Smith, The Mirror reports.

Speaking about their romance, he explained that he had "dreaded falling in love" but was adamant this would be his "last" relationship, the report said.

Murdoch has six children from his first three marriages. Prudence MacLeod, with his first wife Patricia Booker, then Elisabeth and sons Lachlan and James with his second wife Anna Mann. He has two more daughters – Grace and Chloe – with his third wife Wendi Deng. Murdoch’s fourth wife was the former supermodel Jerry Hall, from whom he split last year.



