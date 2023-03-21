Home World

Biden signs law declassifying US intel on Covid origin information

The bill posed political risks for Biden, who is negotiating a difficult relationship with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Published: 21st March 2023 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

G20 Summit, Joe Biden

A file photo of US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Monday signed into law a bill requiring the release of intelligence materials on potential links between the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

"We need to get to the bottom of Covid-19's origins..., including potential links to the Wuhan Institute of Virology," Biden said in a statement.

"In implementing this legislation, my administration will declassify and share as much of that information as possible," he added.

"I share the Congress's goal of releasing as much information as possible about the origin" of Covid, he said.

Biden said that in 2021, after taking office, he had "directed the Intelligence Community to use every tool at its disposal to investigate."

That work is "ongoing," but as much as possible will be released without causing "harm to national security," he said.

The bill posed political risks for Biden, who is negotiating a difficult relationship with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Beijing vehemently rejects the possibility that a leak during research at the Wuhan lab could have unleashed the global pandemic.

However, much of Congress wants to pursue the theory further, and the issue has become a rallying point in particular for Biden's Republican opponents.

Congress passed and sent the bill to Biden in March.

The Covid-19 outbreak began in 2019 in the eastern Chinese city of Wuhan, leading to almost seven million deaths worldwide so far, according to official counts, over a million of them in the United States.

But health officials and the US intelligence community remain divided over whether it was spread randomly to humans from an infected animal or leaked during research undertaken at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The US Energy Department -- one of the US agencies investigating the disaster -- concluded with "low confidence" that the virus probably came from a lab, agreeing with the assessment of the FBI, but contradicting the conclusions of several other agencies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Covid origin Biden Xi Jinping Wuhan
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp