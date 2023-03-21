Sri Lanka secures USD 2.9 billion IMF bailout for struggling economy: Report

By Online Desk

Sri Lanka has secured a $2.9bn (£2.3bn) bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as it faces its worst economic crisis since independence, according to BBC.

The deal has been nearly a year in the making and is a lifeline for the country that has billions of dollars in loans, the BBC report said.

Foreign minister Ali Sabry told the BBC the government will raise funds by restructuring state-owned enterprises and privatising the national airline.

However, analysts warned Sri Lanka still faces a tough road ahead.

The country's economy has been hit hard by the pandemic, rising energy prices, populist tax cuts and inflation of more than 50%, the report added.

A shortage of medicines, fuel and other essentials also helped to push the cost of living to record highs, triggering nationwide protests which overthrew the ruling government in 2022.

As a result, the country defaulted on its debts with international lenders last May for the first time in its history.

