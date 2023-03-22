Home World

PML-N govt plotting to assassinate me, claims Imran Khan

"Whatever the police do. Don't get provoked. Understand their plan. I am ready to go to jail but do not want bloodshed," Khan told his supporters.

Published: 22nd March 2023

Imran Khan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo|AP)

By PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday alleged that the PML-N-led government was plotting to assassinate him on the pattern of Murtaza Bhutto, who was killed in police firing when his sister Benazir Bhutto was in power in 1996.

Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, made these startling allegation in a video address to his supporters.

Khan survived an assassination attempt in November last year when unidentified gunmen opened fire on the container-mounted truck carrying him during a protest march in Punjab province.

"Now another plan has been hatched. I am telling everyone, the judiciary [and] especially Punjab police," 70-year-old Khan claimed in the video address.

He alleged that the police chiefs of Islamabad and Punjab, and their "handlers" had planned another operation outside Zaman Park residence.

"What is the plan? That there is another operation outside Zaman Park either today or tomorrow. They have made two squads who will mix among our people, and then shoot and kill four to five police officials," Khan claimed.

Khan said this would then prompt an attack from the other side, following which PTI workers would be killed in a Model Town-like situation.

"They will create a situation similar to the assassination of Murtaza Bhutto and kill me," he warned.

Murtaza, the brother of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, was killed in a police encounter in Karachi in 1996.

Ironically, Benazir was in power at that time. She was killed 11 years later in a terrorist attack during an election rally in Rawalpindi in 2007. The elements in the military establishment are blamed for their assassinations.

Khan urged his party workers to show restraint and not get provoked by the "operation."

"Whatever the police do. Don't get provoked. Understand their plan. I am ready to go to jail but do not want bloodshed," he said.

A few days ago, he claimed that a "death trap" was being laid out during his appearance in Islamabad's court.

"A death trap was laid out at the Federal Judicial Complex, Islamabad where I had to attend a hearing in the Toshakhana case. Some 20 unknown people -- a reference to intelligence agencies men -- were present in the complex to kill me," he asserted.

Last week, clashes were reported between his defiant supporters and security personnel after Khan arrived at the Islamabad judicial complex to attend hearing in the Toshakhana case.

As he left Lahore for Islamabad, the Punjab police launched a search operation at his sprawling premises in the upscale Zaman Park area.

On Wednesday, a total of 143 cases were registered against Khan, mostly on terrorism charges.

"I don't care about my cases but the way PTI workers are being arrested on false cases, we are now writing to all international human rights organisations against these atrocities," he said.

Khan also claimed that the PML-N government is going to adopt a resolution in a joint session of the parliament to delay elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

The PTI chief has been in the dock for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch, which he had received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for profit.

Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote, becoming the first Pakistani prime minister to be voted out by the National Assembly.

