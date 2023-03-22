Home World

Ship dislodges, tips over in Scotland dry dock; 25 injured

The Scottish Ambulance Service said 15 people were taken to the hospital, while 10 others were treated and discharged at the scene.

Published: 22nd March 2023 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 11:52 PM   |  A+A-

Emergency services work at Imperial Dock, where a ship has become dislodged from its holding and is partially toppled over, in Leith, Edinburgh, Scotland, Wednesday March 22, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: A large ship tipped over while dry-docked in Scotland, injuring 25 people Wednesday, emergency workers said.

Police and emergency services were called to the Imperial Dock in Edinburgh after receiving reports that a ship had become dislodged from its holding.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said 15 people were taken to the hospital, while 10 others were treated and discharged at the scene. Local police urged the public to avoid the area to allow access for emergency services.

Photos from the scene showed the ship leaning to the side at a 45-degree angle. Adam McVey, a local official, tweeted that it became dislodged due to strong winds.

The 76-meter (250-feet) long vessel, named the Petrel, was a research vessel previously bought and outfitted by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. The Petrel is equipped with deep-sea exploration technology and has led several high-profile missions to locate historic shipwrecks, including the discovery of the USS Indianapolis in 2017 in the Philippine Sea.

The BBC reported the ship had been moored since 2020 due to challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Scotland Ship
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp