Home World

Anger at Macron mounts as French unions hold protests

Violence has intensified in recent days since the government forced the pension bill through parliament last week for lack of enough support.

Published: 23rd March 2023 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2023 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

France President Emmanuel Macron

France President Emmanuel Macron (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PARIS: French unions on Thursday are holding their first mass demonstrations since President Emmanuel Macron inflamed public anger by forcing a higher retirement age through parliament without a vote.

Strikes are upending travel, and blockades are expected at ports, refineries and garbage dumps.

Violence has intensified in recent days at scattered protests against the pension reform and Macron's leadership.

Macron is stubbornly resisting the growing discontent on the streets of France, saying Wednesday that the pension bill to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 must be implemented by the end of the year.

ALSO READ | French President Emmanuel Macron to speak as anger smoulders over pension reform

Critics attacked Macron for the remarks, describing him as "self-satisfied," "out of touch," and "offensive."

The president's comments Wednesday were his first since the government forced the pension bill through parliament last week for lack of enough support.

The government then survived two no-confidence votes in the lower chamber of parliament on Monday.

The bill must now pass a review by France's Constitutional Council before becoming law.

The 45-year-old centrist president, in his second and final term, repeatedly said he was convinced that France's retirement system needed to be modified to keep it financed.

Opponents propose other solutions including higher taxes on the wealthy or companies, which Macron says would hurt the economy. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
French protests Emmanuel Macron pension reform
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp