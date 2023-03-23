Charges likely to be framed against eight former Indian Navy officers detained in Doha  

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After being in solitary confinement for over eight months, the eight Indian naval veterans in Doha are likely to get charged individually under various sections of the Qatari law.

The Indian Navy officers were detained in Doha on August 30, 2022. Their bail pleas were rejected for the eighth time in mid-March.

"After the rejection of the last bail plea on March 15th for the eighth time in a row, the veterans were allowed to plea against the rejection of the plea on March 19th. It was then that they were told that charges would be framed against them individually. Based on what the charges are will the eight naval veterans be tried in Qatari courts,’’ say sources close to the matter, adding that this has been a major setback as they were all hoping for an early repatriation of the officers back to India.

Panic struck and confused remains the state of the families of these veterans are clueless about where they stand and what lies ahead.

"Even though we get to meet our men, those who aren’t in Doha are allowed weekly phone calls, we are severely impacted by what lies ahead. We are hoping against hope that they are repatriated back home and not tried in court here,’’ lamented a family member of one of the veterans.

Some family members are also hoping that the Amir of Qatar grants a pardon during the ongoing month of Ramadan and repatriates these veterans back to India.

While the Qatari authorities have dealt with these eight naval veterans with civility, the uncertainty around their release has been a cause of concern.

The Indian government through its diplomatic channels has been in constant touch with its counterparts in Doha on seeking early repatriation of the naval veterans.

The eight naval veterans who were working for Dahra Consultancies. They were picked up at midnight on August 30 by officials of Qatar’s interior ministry.

The eight veterans are Capt Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Saurabh Vashisht, Commander Purenendu Tiwari, Capt Birendra Kumar Verma, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, Commander Amit Nagpal and Sailor Ragesh.



