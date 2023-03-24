Home World

Covid-like virus in native UK bats raises spillover risk: Scientists

The scientists, including from the Imperial College London and the University of Nottingham, screened for coronaviruses 48 faecal samples from 16 of the 17 bat species breeding in the UK.

Published: 24th March 2023 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, COVID-19

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A team of international scientists have identified new bat species native to the UK that carry a Covid-like virus, and maybe just a few mutations away from infecting humans.

The scientists, including from the Imperial College London and the University of Nottingham, screened for coronaviruses 48 faecal samples from 16 of the 17 bat species breeding in the UK.

They recovered nine (two novel) complete genomes across six bat species: Four alpha coronaviruses, an MERS-related betacoronavirus, and four closely-related sarbecoviruses (a subgroup of coronavirus).

The four sarbecovirus genomes were recovered from two distinct horseshoe bat species.

WATCH:

Horseshoe bats (Rhinolophidae) are considered the reservoir of many zoonotic viruses - which jump from animals to people including the close relatives of the viruses that cause severe acute respiratory syndrome and Covid-19.

"But our findings indicate that the RhGB01-like viruses likely require further adaptations, particularly in their spike proteins, before they can make a zoonotic jump," the researchers said.

In addition, the spike proteins of these sarbecoviruses are just one mutation away from a furin cleavage site (FCS) that enhances infectivity in other coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2.

"The emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019 is a sobering reminder of the massive impact of zoonotic viruses on global health and the economy. Despite this, genomic surveillance in wildlife remains limited," the researchers said. While in the study," the UK sarbecoviruses would require further molecular adaptations to infect humans, their zoonotic risk is unknown but warrants closer surveillance," they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-like virus UK bat species
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp