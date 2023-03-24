Home World

Russian businessman accused of smuggling military tech escapes house arrest in Italy

The Russian businessman broke his electronic ankle tag and skipped house arrest near Milan Wednesday after learning of the approval of his extradition to the US, according to news agency ANSA.

Published: 24th March 2023

A Russian national accused of smuggling military technology has escaped house arrest a day after an Italian court agreed to hand him over to US authorities.

Italian authorities said Artem Uss, who was detained at Milan’s Malpensa airport on an international arrest warrant last October, broke his court-ordered electronic bracelet and left his house in Cascina Vione di Basiglio in the province of Milan, The Guardian reports.

According to the news agency, ANSA, the Russian businessman broke his electronic ankle tag and skipped house arrest near Milan Wednesday after learning of the approval of his extradition to the US where he may face up to 30 years in prison on charges of sanctions evasion and money laundering.

Artem Uss, son of the governor of a Siberian region, was arrested on 17 October on an international arrest warrant issued by the New York district attorney, the report said.

A Milan Court of Appeal granted his extradition to the United States two days ago, ANSA report said.

According to information, the man, who was waiting to appeal the judges' order, disappeared from his home in the Milan area where he was under house arrest on Wednesday afternoon. The Carabinieri are searching for him, the report added.

