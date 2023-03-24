Home World

US carries out Syria strikes after contractor killed

Another US contractor was also injured in the UAV attack, the Pentagon said, adding that the US intelligence community "assess the UAV to be of Iranian origin."

Published: 24th March 2023 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Fire and smoke rises following airstrike

Representational image of Fire and smoke rises following airstrike. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The US military said it carried out precision airstrikes in eastern Syria on Thursday in response to a drone attack that killed one American contractor and injured five US service personnel.

A Department of Defense statement said the US contractor had been killed and the others wounded "after a one-way unmanned aerial vehicle struck a maintenance facility on a Coalition base near Hasakah in northeast Syria."

Another US contractor was also injured in the UAV attack, the Pentagon said, adding that the US intelligence community "assess the UAV to be of Iranian origin."

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that at the direction of President Joe Biden, he had authorized "precision airstrikes tonight in eastern Syria against facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps."

"The airstrikes were conducted in response to today's attack as well as a series of recent attacks against Coalition forces in Syria by groups affiliated with the IRGC," he added.

Hundreds of US troops are in Syria as part of a coalition fighting against remnants of the Islamic State (IS) group and have frequently been targeted in attacks by militia groups.

The US troops support the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Kurds' de facto army in the area, which led the battle that dislodged IS from the last scraps of their Syrian territory in 2019.

Two of the service members injured on Thursday were treated onsite, while the three other troops and one US contractor were medically evacuated to Iraq, the Pentagon said.

"As President Biden has made clear, we will take all necessary measures to defend our people and will always respond at a time and place of our choosing," Austin said.

When the strikes were announced, Biden had already traveled to Canada, where he is set to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and address Parliament.

Last August, Biden ordered similar retaliatory strikes in the oil-rich Syrian province of Deir Ezzor after several drones targeted a coalition outpost, without causing any casualties.

That attack came the same day that Iranian state media announced a Revolutionary Guard general had been killed days earlier while "on a mission in Syria as a military adviser."

Iran says it has deployed its forces in Syria at the invitation of Damascus and only as advisers.

The IRGC is the ideological arm of the Iranian military and is blacklisted as a terrorist group by the United States.    

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp