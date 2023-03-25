Home World

Apple enjoys 'symbiotic' relationship with China, says CEO Tim Cook

Cook, who is in China to attend the high-profile China Development Forum, said "Apple and China grew together," during an interview on the role of technology in education.

Published: 25th March 2023 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook. (File | AP)

By AFP

BEIJING: Apple enjoys a "symbiotic" relationship with China, CEO Tim Cook said on Saturday, as the iPhone giant looks to move production out of the country.

Cook, who is in China to attend the high-profile China Development Forum, said "Apple and China grew together," during an interview on the role of technology in education.

"This has been a symbiotic kind of relationship that I think we both enjoyed," he said at the state-run event attended by top government officials and corporate leaders.

Cook's visit comes as Apple, the world's biggest company by market value, is trying to move production out of China.

Last year, Apple sales were hit by curtailed production at factories as a result of China's zero-Covid policy.

US export controls on high-tech components are also threatening the company's supply chain. Cook did not address supply chain issues during his discussion.

Instead, he focused on the need to bridge the education gap between urban and rural schools and encouraged young people to learn programming and critical thinking skills.

He also pledged to increase Apple's spending on its rural education program in China to 100 million yuan ($15 million).

Cook visited an Apple Store in downtown Beijing on Friday, and a photo of him posing for a selfie with singer Huang Ling has gone viral on Chinese social media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Apple Tim Cook iPhone
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp