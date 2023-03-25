Home World

Flight attendant, nine passengers injured after turbulence rocks Lisbon bound plane: Report  

Amongst the injured was a second member of cabin crew, along with eight passengers, some of whom were transported to the hospital after the aircraft arrived in Lisbon on Thursday night.

Published: 25th March 2023

A flight attendant reportedly suffered a broken leg, and nine other people were injured after a flight from the Angolan capital Luanda to Lisbon, Portugal, was rocked by severe turbulence not long after takeoff, according to aviation news portal, PYOK.

The flight was operated by Portuguese charter airline Hi Fly on behalf of TAAG Angola Airlines, which said stormy weather in the region was behind the severe turbulence. A flight on Friday was rescheduled to allow for forecast storms to pass, the report said.

TAAG flight DT652 departed Luanda Airport at around 2:18 pm on Thursday and flight attendants were in the midst of the first meal service when the turbulence struck, the report added.

