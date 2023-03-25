Home World

Nepal's PM Prachanda decides to expand cabinet by Monday

The 68-year-old 'Prachanda' has twice secured a vote of confidence in parliament, winning the second floor test within three months, an outcome he said would provide stability to his government.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal's ruling Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) has decided to expand the Council of Ministers led by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' by Monday.

The decision was taken during the party's office bearers' meeting on Saturday held at the CPN-MC central office at Paris Danda.

According to CPN-MC Secretary Devendra Poudel, during the meeting, discussions were also held among others on matters relating to running the parliament in a dynamic and effective manner, concluding the transitional justice through introducing appropriate bills, giving full shape to the government, and making service delivery effective.

The Maoist leader told media persons the party had taken a decision to expand the Council of Ministers by Monday.

According to Secretary Poudel, the leaders stressed the need to make the provincial governments dynamic by linking them with the policies and programmes of the federal government.

Similarly, the party leaders also drew the attention of 'Prachanda', the party chairman, to establish close links between the party and the government.

He added that there was a delay in the cabinet expansion as more homework was required among the political parties.

