At least 29 refugees die after boat sinks off coast of Tunisia

By Online Desk

At least 19 people from sub-Saharan Africa have died while trying to reach Italy after the boat carrying them across the Mediterranean sank off the coast of Tunisia, The Guardian reports.

However, news agency ANSA citing an Al Jazeera report quoting Houssem Jebabli of the Tunisian National Guard, said that the death toll in the shipwreck off Tunisia rose to at least 29 on Sunday afternoon after the Tunisian coast guard recovered 10 more bodies from the wreckage of the boat that sunk off the coast of Mahdia.

Over the past four days, five migrant boats have sunk off the southern city of Sfax, leaving 67 people missing and nine dead, amid a significant increase in boats heading towards Italy, The Guardian report said.

Quoting Coast Guard, the report said, that about 80 boats heading for Italy in the past four days were stopped and over 3,000 people were detained, mostly from sub-Saharan African countries.

