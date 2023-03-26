Home World

Dalai Lama names 8-year-old boy as new Rinpoche of Mongolia

The ceremony of his anointment took place in Dharmshala, Himachal Pradesh, where Dalai Lama lives in exile.

Published: 26th March 2023 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

Dalai Lama

FILE: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama gives blessings to devotees in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, on Jan 1, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama has named an 8-year-old US-born Mongolian boy as the reincarnation of a spiritual leader. He has been recognised as the reincarnation of the third most important leader in Tibetian Buddhism as the 10th Khalkha Jetsun Dhampa Rinpoche.

"We have the reincarnation of Khalkha Jetsun Dhampa Rinpoché of Mongolia with us today," Dalai Lama said during the ceremony adding that his predecessors had a close association with the Krishnacharya lineage of Chakrasamvara. One of them established a monastery in Mongolia dedicated to its practice. So, his being coming to Dharamshala was auspicious.

The eight-year-old has dual nationality and is said to have a twin. The ceremony took place on March 8th and reports indicate that over 600 Mongolians came to witness this ceremony.

Meanwhile, the Dalai Lama will announce his successor when he turns 90.

The Dalai Lama received the Nobel Peace Prize on December 10, 1989 for his peaceful activism on behalf of his native country Tibet. Born in 1935, he was identified as the reincarnation of the previous Dalai Lama when he was two years old.

He fled to India in early 1959 from the Tibetan capita Lhasa after a failed uprising against Chinese rule, and has since worked to draw global support for linguistic and cultural autonomy in his remote and mountainous homeland.
 

