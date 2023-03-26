French left, human rights outfits say Paris using 2024 games to introduce AI surveillance: Report

By Online Desk

France’s National Assembly is due to adopt a law on Tuesday ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Article 7 of the law is reported to be controversial, as it will allow AI video surveillance to be used to detect abnormal behaviour. According to France 24, human rights organisations and the French left have condemned the measure.

Article 7 of the law states that AI video surveillance may be used, on a trial basis, to ensure the safety of the Olympic Games. Human rights groups say the use of this technology will set a dangerous precedent, the report said.

During the preliminary phase, Article 7 was adopted by the presidential majority, France’s right-wing party Les Républicains and the far-right National Rally. The New Ecological and Social People’s Union (NUPES), a coalition of left-wing parties, opposed it. It will allow algorithm-driven video surveillance technology to be used to ensure the safety of large-scale "sporting, recreational or cultural events" on a trial basis, France 24 reports.

"While France promotes itself as a champion of human rights globally, its decision to legalize AI-powered mass surveillance during the Olympics will lead to an all-out assault on the rights to privacy, protest, and freedom of assembly and expression," Amnesty International said in a statement after the article was passed.

