Mayor to reward US teacher forced to quit for showing Michelangelo to pupils

The American headteacher forced to resign after showing her pupils images of Michelangelo's acclaimed sculpture David will receive a prize from the city of Florence, Mayor Dario Nardella said on Saturday, news agency ANSA reports.

Hope Carrasquilla, the headteacher at Classical School in Tallahassee, Florida, had to step down following a lesson on Renaissance art after parents claimed the photographs were "pornographic".

Speaking from New York, Nardella also said he intended to invite Carrasquilla to Florence so she could admire the original statue of David in the Accademia Gallery firsthand, ANSA reports.

"A Florida teacher was forced to resign for showing students pictures of Michelangelo's David. Trading art for pornography is simply ridiculous," Nardella wrote in a Facebook post.

"I will personally invite the teacher to Florence to give her an award on behalf of the city. Art is civilization and those who teach it deserve respect," the report added.



