Home World

Pro-Khalistani supporters abuse Indian journalist in Washington D.C.

The US correspondent of the PTI, Lalit K Jha, was covering the pro-Khalistan protest when he came under attack.

Published: 26th March 2023 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

A screengrab of two pro-Khalistani supporters who were seen abusing the Indian journalist. (Photo | Twittter @lalitkjha)

By PTI

MARCH 26: A Press Trust of India (PTI) journalist was verbally intimidated and physically assaulted by Khalistan supporters protesting outside the Indian Embassy here, drawing a strong reaction from the Indian mission which said such activities underscore the violent and anti-social tendencies of these separatists.

The US correspondent of the PTI, Lalit K Jha, was covering the pro-Khalistan protest when he came under attack. But the timely intervention by the US Secret Service and the local police saved him.

"We have seen disturbing visuals of a senior Indian journalist from the Press Trust of India being abused, threatened & assaulted physically while covering the so-called 'Khalistan protest' in Washington DC earlier today," the Indian Embassy here said in a statement.

"We understand that the journalist was first verbally intimidated, then physically assaulted, and fearing for his personal safety and well-being, had to call in law enforcement agencies, who responded promptly," the statement said.

"Such activities only underscore the violent and anti-social tendencies of the so-called 'Khalistani protestors' and their supporters, who routinely engage in wanton violence and vandalism," it said.

ALSO READ | India summons high commissioner of Canada over actions of separatist elements

The Indian mission thanked the law enforcement agencies for their prompt response in the matter. The protesters not only obstructed this PTI reporter by coming in front of the camera and placing the Khalistan flag on his face and kept pushing him, but also threatened dire consequences.

The reporter, apprehending physical harm, called 911 and ran towards the other side of the road for safety, looking for a police van.

One of the protesters abused the reporter and was asking questions like you have to tell me what are you going to report? The organiser backed off as the reporter complained to the police about the potentially harmful activities of the protesters.

Sometime later, two of the protesters came towards the reporters, who were standing near the Secret Service personnel. One of them told the Secret Service that the reporter be asked to leave "my land" which is federal property. They warned that if there is any violence and the reporter is physically harmed, they should not be blamed for this.

Immediately the other protestor hurled abuses against the reporter, used unparliamentary words, and moved the two Khalistan flags that he had in his hand in such a way that its sticks hit the reporter's left ear with a bang. The Secret Service personnel asked the reporter if he was ok.

The Secret Service warned the protester that this should not be repeated, and sought additional reinforcement from police personnel. The law enforcement official told the protestors that this was public land, and the reporter was all within his right to stand there and cover their protest.

In their speeches, the protesters repeatedly pointed fingers towards the two reporters and used abusive words against them.

While they prevented the journalists from doing their work, a group of protesters filmed the reporter covering their protest, took pictures, and asked provocative questions.

"This violence against @lalitkjha is outrageous and an assault on journalism. I condemn it in the strongest terms. Lalit is one of the fairest and most thoughtful journalists. Thank you to our security for protecting Lalit and the diplomats and consulate," Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna tweeted.

READ MORE:

Pro-Khalistani supporters abuse Indian journalist in Washington D.C.

India summons UK envoy as Khalistanis pull down tricolour at High Commission in London

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khalistan Journalist attack Khalistani supporters Lalit K Jha Press Trust of India
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp