Israel closes its embassies across the world including India amid protests

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Israel has decided to close all its embassies across the world, including the one in New Delhi. This comes after the country has been rocked with widespread protests over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial reforms.

Israeli embassy in Delhi has been instructed to remain closed and will not offer any consular services until further notice.

This happens on a day when the Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon welcomes Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs cadet to India. They were on a visit to interact with the Israeli officials in India.

"They were here to interact with people from various fields and learn more about India and we are hopeful they will enjoy the rich cultural heritage of India," Ambassador Gilon had stated earlier.

Meanwhile, Israel is witnessing the most intense social unrest where thousands of people have taken to the streets, after PM Netanyahu sacked the Defence Minister for questioning the judicial overhaul.

Israel’s largest trade union, Histadrut, has called for a general strike which includes all Israeli diplomatic missions across the world. Airport operations have also been struck.

Prime Minister Netanyahu is on trial for corruption in three cases. After he was indicted, his former allies turned against him and he couldn’t form a stable government which led to a political crisis that led to five elections in less than four years.

After coming back to power last year, key members of Likud party pledged to overhaul the countrys judicial system – which critics say will push their ideological agendas – while the government insists they are necessary.

