Israel President Isaac Herzog urges PM Netanyahu to halt judicial overhaul after widespread protest

JERUSALEM: Israel's President Isaac Herzog on Monday appealed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to immediately halt his controversial judicial overhaul, warning that the move has put the country's security, economy and society under threat.

Herzog's remarks came after Prime Minister Netanyahu sacked Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for opposing his judicial reforms, sparking widespread street protests.

The president also called on the government to put aside political considerations for the sake of the nation.

"Last night we witnessed very difficult scenes. I appeal to the Prime Minister, members of the Government, and members of the Coalition: there are harsh and painful feelings. The entire nation is rapt with deep worry," Herzog said.

"Our security, economy, and society, all are under threat. The whole people of Israel are looking at you. The whole Jewish People are looking at you. The whole world is looking at you," the ceremonial president in a statement.

"For the sake of the unity of the People of Israel, for the sake of the necessary responsibility, I call on you to halt the legislative process immediately," he emphasised.

He urged all the leaders in power to place the country's citizens above all else.

Netanyahu is forced to flee residence as protesters break through security barriers.



This is Israel not Asia.



Dedicated to all those who thought we should be like Israel in tackling militants etc like them pic.twitter.com/6f0kYwFQbn — Dr Nilima Srivastava (@gypsy_nilima) March 27, 2023

"I appeal to the leaders of all Knesset factions, Coalition and Opposition alike, to place this country's citizens above all else and to act with courage and responsibility without further delay. Wake up now! This is not a political moment; this is a moment for leadership and responsibility," the president asserted.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets across Israel last night after Prime Minister Netanyahu fired Defence Minister Gallant after he said on Saturday evening that the judicial overhaul "poses a clear, immediate, and tangible threat to the security of the state".

Irked by the televised speech given by Gallant, the Prime Minister's Office in a terse statement on Sunday evening said that "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided, this evening (Sunday, 26 March 2023), to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Gallant".

The announcement led to a spontaneous unprecedented outburst of anger against the prime minister.

An unconfirmed Channel 12 report said that 600,000-700,000 Israelis were demonstrating late on Sunday across the country, with protests reported from Kiryat Shmona in the north to Eilat in the south.

Protesters in Tel Aviv blocked a main highway and lit large bonfires, while police scuffled with protesters who gathered outside Netanyahu's private home in Jerusalem.

The unrest sparked by Justice Minister Yariv Levin's proposals to shake up the judiciary by severely curbing the High Court of Justice's judicial review powers and the government's efforts to cement political control over the appointment of judges has met with resistance not only in the streets of the country but also abroad with thousands of Jewish diaspora members protesting during Netanyahu's visits to Italy, Germany and the UK.

The protests have alarmed business leaders, and former security chiefs and drawn concern from Israel's close allies, including the United States.

The country has also seen economic disruption with talk of a "flight of capital" and hi-tech leaders and firms.

Arnon Bar-David, the head of Israel's largest labour federation Histadrut, on Monday announced a "historic" labour strike in an attempt to "stop the madness" of the government's controversial judicial overhaul.

“We are all worried about Israel's fate,” Bar-David says.

“Together we say, enough! We have lost our way, this is not about left or right. We can no longer polarise the nation,” the union head was quoted as saying in The Times of Israel newspaper.

Bar-David said the strike will begin as soon as Monday if Prime Minister Netanyahu does not announce a halt to the judicial overhaul.

Israel's main airport Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv on Monday announced an immediate halt to all departing flights, minutes after the head of the Histadrut announces the ‘historic’ labour strike.

The National Student and Youth Council, representing the high school and middle school students, declared a nationwide strike to start on Monday morning.

The council has called for "halting the [overhaul] legislation and starting negotiations immediately”.

There were unconfirmed reports in the Hebrew media that Netanyahu is expected to make an announcement this morning.

He has been holding meetings with political allies for most of the night. There has been no formal confirmation of this.

Protest in Tel Aviv - Israel has moved to an intense stage of protests after Netanyahu’s sacking of the defense minister. pic.twitter.com/z6P45VlmV4 — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) March 26, 2023

As protests intensified accompanied by an unforeseen display of anger, some Likud ministers relented, beginning to show their willingness to compromise.

Culture Minister Micky Zohar, a Netanyahu confidant, said the party would support him if he decided to pause the judicial overhaul.

Protest organisers, mostly common people with no declared political affiliation, continued to push for further demonstrations on Monday.

Political analysts see the development as a "grassroots movement" beyond the control of any political formation.

The opposition though has been fully supportive and participating in the protests. Legislation, which many argue is aimed at establishing executive supremacy over the judiciary, making it subservient to the government, is slated to come for the final readings this week in the Knesset.

With the government unrelenting and moving ahead with the "reforms", the protests have also been peaking and the country seems somewhat paralysed.

Internal differences within Israeli society have also intensified recently with the country looking broadly divided into two large blocs over the question of judicial overhaul.

Though the current governing coalition has committed to several controversial legislation, the biggest debate revolves around its push to increase political control over the judiciary.

Three key proposals being discussed are a move to legislate an "override clause" by which the Knesset can reinstate any law invalidated by the Supreme Court, put judicial appointments under political control as opposed to the current hybrid political-professional-judicial appointments panel, and split the role of the Attorney General as both the head of the state prosecution and the government's legal adviser.

Analysts feel that the controversial steps proposed emanate from the desire to protect Netanyahu, who is facing trial in three different cases, but altogether it serves the interest of all those included in the coalition in some way by addressing each party's concerns.

Seen at the receiving end of international ire, including a rebuke from US President Joe Biden, Netanyahu has looked weak and perplexed but also hesitant to step back from the proposed "reforms" because of fear of backlash within his ruling Likud party.



