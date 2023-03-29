IAEA warns of 'increasing' military activity near Ukraine nuclear plant

By AFP

The chief of the UN atomic watchdog said Wednesday he was working on a security plan for the Moscow-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and warned of increased military activity around it.

During a rare visit to Europe's largest nuclear plant currently controlled by Russian forces, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said he was working to find a compromise that would suit both Moscow and Kyiv.

"The idea is to agree on certain principles, certain commitments, including not to attack the plant," Grossi told AFP during a press tour organised by Moscow.

But he also warned of "increasing" military activity around the nuclear plant and hoped Russia and Ukraine would agree on safety principles.

"The idea is to agree on certain principles, certain commitments, including not to attack the plant," he added.

Kyiv and Moscow have accused each other of shelling the plant, increasing fears of a disaster.

The United Nations has called for a demilitarised zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Grossi said his team had previously focused on "the possibility of the establishment of a well-determined zone around the plant."

"Now the concept is evolving," he said.

"We are focusing on the protection itself... rather than on territorial aspects which pose certain problems."

