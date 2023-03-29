Home World

Myanmar junta dissolves Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD party

The NLD, which Suu Kyi led to crushing victories over military-backed parties in elections in 2015 and 2020, will be "automatically cancelled as a political party" from Wednesday.

Published: 29th March 2023 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Aung San Suu Kyi

Aung San Suu Kyi (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

YANGON: Myanmar's junta-stacked election commission announced Tuesday that Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy Party would be dissolved for failing to re-register under a tough new military-drafted electoral law, state media said.

The NLD, which Suu Kyi led to crushing victories over military-backed parties in elections in 2015 and 2020, will be "automatically cancelled as a political party" from Wednesday, according to the MRTV broadcaster.

The military justified its February 2021 power grab with unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud in 2020 elections, ending a 10-year democratic experiment and plunging the country into turmoil.

In January, the junta gave political parties two months to re-register under a strict new electoral law written by the military ahead of fresh polls it has promised to hold.

Its opponents say the polls will be neither free nor fair.

Last month, the junta announced a six-month extension of a two-year state of emergency and postponed elections it had promised to hold by August because it did not control enough of the country for a vote to take place.

More than 3,100 people have been killed and over 20,000 arrested since the coup, according to a local monitoring group.

READ MORE | Indian state-owned firm sold 20 gun barrels to Myanmar: Activists

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Myanmar Junta Aung San Suu Kyi Myanmar National League for Democracy party
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp