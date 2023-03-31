'I still can't walk properly', says Imran Khan months after assassination attempt

By Online Desk

Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan has revealed that he still can't walk properly. The former cricket star turned politician, who survived an assassination attempt during a 'freedom' rally in Pakistan's Wazirabad the first week of November 2022, is back on the campaign trail.

In an interview with The Independent, Khan has revealed that his right leg has suffered potentially long-lasting damage as a result of the assassination attempt. While the two bullet wounds to his thigh have healed, a third shattered his shin bone and damaged the nerve. A gunman with an automatic pistol had sprayed three bullets into his legs.

"I have had more problems with the impact of the nerve damage than the bullet wounds,” he says. “I still can't walk properly, I still don’t have proper sensation in my right foot. That’s a lasting effect, which the doctor says eventually with time will heal, will go away.”

Despite his ongoing recovery, Mr Khan and his PTI party should be in full election mode by now – a key vote for control of Punjab, the country’s most populous state, had been due to take place on 30 April, The Independent report said.



