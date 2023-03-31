India operationalises new resident mission in Lithuania

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Friday operationalised its new resident mission in Lithuania, asserting that it will help expand its diplomatic footprint and deepen strategic cooperation.

In a tweet, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "Delighted to share that the Embassy of India, Vilnius has started operations today. Our resident Mission will further strengthen the India-Lithuania partnership."

India has operationalised the new resident Mission in Vilnius, Lithuania with effect from Friday, a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"Operationalisation of Indian Mission in Lithuania will help expand India's diplomatic footprint, deepen political relations and strategic cooperation, enable growth of bilateral trade, investment and economic engagements, facilitate stronger people-to-people contacts and enable more sustained political outreach in multilateral form," the MEA said.

The Indian mission in Lithuania will also better assist the Indian community and protect their interests, it said.

In another diplomatic development, India appointed senior diplomat Rudrendra Tandon as its next Ambassador to Greece.

