Home World

Rare delays at Singapore airport due to immigration system issues

Long lines formed at Changi, often voted the world's best airport where clearing immigration is normally a breeze.

Published: 31st March 2023 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

A disruption at automated immigration clearance counters on Friday led to rare delays at Singapore's Changi airport, affecting hundreds of travellers.

A disruption at automated immigration clearance counters on Friday led to rare delays at Singapore's Changi airport, affecting hundreds of travellers. (Photo | Flickr)

By AFP

SINGAPORE: A disruption at automated immigration clearance counters on Friday led to rare delays at Singapore's Changi airport, affecting hundreds of travellers.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post it was "experiencing slowness at selected passenger clearance checkpoints," leading to the delays.

It advised travellers to postpone all non-essential trips outside the country.

Long lines formed at Changi, often voted the world's best airport where clearing immigration is normally a breeze.

"It's very chaotic at T4 and very little communication," wrote one person on Facebook. His comment was accompanied by a photo showing passengers packing the terminal lobby.

Passengers whose flights were departing soon were being called to be cleared at the manual counters, one more traveller wrote.

There were also "super long" lines at the airport's Terminal 1 but manual counters were clearing them up fast, another traveller said.

"An immigration system disruption has affected the auto-lanes for departing and arriving passengers across the terminals," Changi Airport said in a statement.

It advised passengers to come to the airport earlier.

Long lines of vehicles also formed along two border crossings between Singapore and neighbouring Malaysia, among the busiest crossings in the world.

Selected automated lanes at those crossings were affected, ICA said.

However, the lines of passengers and vehicles appear to have eased by Friday early afternoon, according to AFP journalists.

ICA said in an update it recalled off-duty personnel to "provide additional support and to manage the situation to ensure law and order," and advised travellers "to cooperate with officers on-site."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Changi airport Singapore Immigration and Checkpoints Authority
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp