Home World

Canada reaches deal with majority of striking federal workers

The labor action has caused major delays in public services, such as processing passport and immigration applications.

Published: 01st May 2023 09:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 09:36 PM   |  A+A-

Canada Flag

Canada flag image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

MONTREAL: A massive strike by Canadian civil servants was set to largely end on Monday after the government reached a deal to raise the wages of more than 120,000 workers, the union representing them announced.

A third of the country's public workers -- around 155,000 people -- began striking on April 19, hitting picket lines at hundreds of locations around the country with demands for cost-of-living raises and telework flexibility.

The labor action has caused major delays in public services, such as processing passport and immigration applications.

"After nearly two years of bargaining leading to one of the largest strikes in Canadian history, PSAC has reached tentative agreements for the more than 120,000 Treasury Board workers who deliver critical services to Canadians," said the Public Service Alliance of Canada.

It said it had won a 12.6 percent wage increase over the four-year contract period (2021-2024), below its desired 13.5 percent raise but above the nine percent bump proposed by the government.

On the sticking point of teleworking, which many employees had grown accustomed to during the covid-19 pandemic, PSAC said it had secured "significant new protections."

It said that new "language in a letter of agreement" would require managers to assess remote work requests on an individual basis and not by group.

The agreement however does not cover the 35,000 members of Canada's tax agency, who will continue to strike.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Canada Canada federal workers strike wage strike
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp