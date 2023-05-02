Home World

Sudan conflict: UN estimates over 100,000 refugees crossed to neighbouring countries

The number of internally displaced people as per the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) stands at an estimated 334,000.

Published: 02nd May 2023

Destroyed military vehicles are seen in southern in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (Photo | AP)

The ongoing conflict in Sudan has caused more than 330,000 people to flee their homes within the country, and over 100,000 people have crossed into neighbouring countries. The numbers are only expected to rise, according to the United Nations estimate.

The UN's refugee agency the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) estimates that a total of 800,000 people could potentially flee to neighbouring nations, reports AFP.

Briefing the press in Geneva, UNHCR spokesperson Olga Sarrado said that "Over 100,000 refugees are estimated to be among those who have now fled Sudan to neighbouring countries, including Sudanese refugees, South Sudanese returning home prematurely, and others who were themselves refugees in Sudan."

The number of internally displaced people as per the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) stands at an estimated 334,000. As per a situation report released by the agency: "the total estimate of displaced individuals across Sudan has reached 334,053".

According to WION, the UN also stated that its 2023 aid appeals for Sudan have fallen around $1.5 billion short and were only 14 per cent funded. "The $1.75 billion joint appeal for Sudan in 2023 is only 14 per cent funded. In other words ... (it is) facing a funding gap of $1.5 billion," said the UN humanitarian agency's spokesperson Jens Laerke.

The ongoing armed conflict between two generals — General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Chief General Mohamed Hamdan Dagaloofof the paramilitary group RSF — began on April 15th. It has already crossed into the third week, and since it started, the conflict has resulted in the death of at least 528 people. As per estimates by the Sudanese health ministry, an additional 4,599 have been injured in the fighting.

