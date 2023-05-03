EU eyes 'blacklist' of corrupt individuals worldwide

By AFP

BRUSSELS: The European Union unveiled proposals on Wednesday to crack down on corruption in the bloc, including a plan to "blacklist" non-EU individuals accused of corruption worldwide.

The plans come just months after a bribery scandal in the European Parliament rocked the EU and after a 2022 survey showed corruption remained a serious concern for EU citizens with 68 per cent saying they believe it is still widespread in their country.

"Over the years, I am watching what factors are decreasing the trust of people in democracy. And there are two: abuse of power and corruption," European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova said.

The proposals will bring the EU's 27 member states closer to standardising definitions of what constitutes corruption, going beyond bribery to also include trading in influence, abuse of office, obstruction of justice and illicit enrichment.

They would also force member states to harmonise jail terms with minimum and maximum penalties and aim to make it easier for cross-border cooperation between member states' police forces.

Another new rule goes beyond Europe and would see individuals and entities who committed "serious acts of corruption" have their assets frozen in the bloc and be banned from the EU.

The plans will need to be approved by the EU's 27 member states and the parliament.

The blacklist proposal is similar to the US Magnitsky Act, a law under which Washington punishes foreign government officials implicated in corruption or human rights abuses.

The act is named after Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, who died in a Russian prison in pre-trial detention in 2009 amid allegations of mistreatment.

"We are sending a clear message: the EU is not open for business to those who engage in corruption, wherever that occurs," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

Corruption 'threatens peace'

Serious acts of corruption included in the commission's definition are bribery of a public official and embezzlement of public funds.

"Insidious acts of corruption can also threaten peace and international security, enabling terrorism, organised crime and other crimes. So that's why we have to enlarge our scope and tackle corruption worldwide," Borrell said.

Jourova said the proposals were similar to other EU sanctions, such as against Russian individuals linked to the invasion of Ukraine, but they did not target any specific country.

The EU already implemented a mechanism in late 2020 that sanctions individuals held responsible for "serious violations of human rights" around the world.

An individual would be added to the EU's blacklist once the foreign policy chief formally proposes a name, which then has to be endorsed unanimously by member states.

When listing an individual, the EU must have evidence to support the move either via open sources such as the media or information collected by member states' intelligence or law enforcement services.

Anyone targeted will be able to challenge the decision at the European Court of Justice.

Jourova said the long-awaited proposal to create a European ethics body responsible for monitoring European institutions could be presented as early as this month.

BRUSSELS: The European Union unveiled proposals on Wednesday to crack down on corruption in the bloc, including a plan to "blacklist" non-EU individuals accused of corruption worldwide. The plans come just months after a bribery scandal in the European Parliament rocked the EU and after a 2022 survey showed corruption remained a serious concern for EU citizens with 68 per cent saying they believe it is still widespread in their country. "Over the years, I am watching what factors are decreasing the trust of people in democracy. And there are two: abuse of power and corruption," European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The proposals will bring the EU's 27 member states closer to standardising definitions of what constitutes corruption, going beyond bribery to also include trading in influence, abuse of office, obstruction of justice and illicit enrichment. They would also force member states to harmonise jail terms with minimum and maximum penalties and aim to make it easier for cross-border cooperation between member states' police forces. Another new rule goes beyond Europe and would see individuals and entities who committed "serious acts of corruption" have their assets frozen in the bloc and be banned from the EU. The plans will need to be approved by the EU's 27 member states and the parliament. The blacklist proposal is similar to the US Magnitsky Act, a law under which Washington punishes foreign government officials implicated in corruption or human rights abuses. The act is named after Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, who died in a Russian prison in pre-trial detention in 2009 amid allegations of mistreatment. "We are sending a clear message: the EU is not open for business to those who engage in corruption, wherever that occurs," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. Corruption 'threatens peace' Serious acts of corruption included in the commission's definition are bribery of a public official and embezzlement of public funds. "Insidious acts of corruption can also threaten peace and international security, enabling terrorism, organised crime and other crimes. So that's why we have to enlarge our scope and tackle corruption worldwide," Borrell said. Jourova said the proposals were similar to other EU sanctions, such as against Russian individuals linked to the invasion of Ukraine, but they did not target any specific country. The EU already implemented a mechanism in late 2020 that sanctions individuals held responsible for "serious violations of human rights" around the world. An individual would be added to the EU's blacklist once the foreign policy chief formally proposes a name, which then has to be endorsed unanimously by member states. When listing an individual, the EU must have evidence to support the move either via open sources such as the media or information collected by member states' intelligence or law enforcement services. Anyone targeted will be able to challenge the decision at the European Court of Justice. Jourova said the long-awaited proposal to create a European ethics body responsible for monitoring European institutions could be presented as early as this month.