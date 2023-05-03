Home World

Ukraine frontline city announces 58-hour curfew from Friday

Published: 03rd May 2023

By AFP

KYIV: The city of Kherson near the front line in southern Ukraine will be under curfew for 58 hours from Friday, a local official said, as Ukraine prepares for a spring offensive.

Long curfews have been used by Ukrainian authorities in the past to facilitate troop and arms movements.

The head of Kherson's regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin said the curfew would last from 1700 GMT on Friday until 0300 GMT on Monday.

"During these 58 hours, it is forbidden to move on the streets of the city. The city will also be closed for entry and exit," Prokudin said on Telegram, advising residents to stock up on food and medicine.

Prokudin said residents could go for short walks near their houses or visit shops but should carry identity documents with them.

"Such temporary restrictions are necessary for the law enforcement officers to do their job and not put you in danger," he wrote.

The curfew announcement came as officials said three people were killed and five injured in a Russian strike on Kherson's only working hypermarket on Wednesday.

The city was captured by Russian troops last year in the first days of the invasion and remained under Russian occupation until November 2022.

Russian forces withdrew from the city, crossing to the eastern side of the Dnipro River which now delineates part of the front line in southern Ukraine.

