Home World

'I cried all day': Serbia reels after deadly school shooting that left 8 kids dead

Gun violence at schools is extremely rare in Serbia and the country's president called Wednesday's shooting "one of the most difficult days" in recent history.

Published: 04th May 2023 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

A parent escorts her child following a shooting at a school in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, on Wednesday.

A parent escorts her child following a shooting at a school in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, on Wednesday. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

BELGRADE: Serbia was in mourning on Thursday a day after a 13-year-old suspect shot dead eight fellow students and a security guard after allegedly drawing up a kill list.

The tragedy has left the Balkan nation reeling. Gun violence at schools is extremely rare in Serbia and the country's president called Wednesday's shooting "one of the most difficult days" in recent history.

On Thursday, schools across Serbia held a moment of silence, while a leading mental health institute in Belgrade opened a crisis hotline to provide psychological support to students, teachers and the families affected by the shooting.

"I cried all day yesterday. My son went to school here," Mileva Milosevic, an 85-year-old retired lawyer living near the school, told AFP.

"I'll never forget this, because I have to walk here every day, while I can."

The Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school in downtown Belgrade's Vracar district remained sealed off on Thursday, with police guarding the entrance to the building.

People continued to place flowers, toys and light candles at a makeshift memorial on the pavement outside of the school.

"Where are we as human beings, where is our empathy? Where did we all fail to see the problem, both with a person who did this, and with all the other people that have led this to happen?" asked Belgrade resident Ana Djuric, 37, as she walked near the school.

Health officials said two of the seven injured were in critical condition after undergoing a string of operations.

Serbia will observe three days of mourning starting Friday. It comes at what is usually a festive time with people flocking outdoors to celebrate spring.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Belgrade school shooting Serbia
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp