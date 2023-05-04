'I cried all day': Serbia reels after deadly school shooting that left 8 kids dead

By AFP

BELGRADE: Serbia was in mourning on Thursday a day after a 13-year-old suspect shot dead eight fellow students and a security guard after allegedly drawing up a kill list.

The tragedy has left the Balkan nation reeling. Gun violence at schools is extremely rare in Serbia and the country's president called Wednesday's shooting "one of the most difficult days" in recent history.

On Thursday, schools across Serbia held a moment of silence, while a leading mental health institute in Belgrade opened a crisis hotline to provide psychological support to students, teachers and the families affected by the shooting.

"I cried all day yesterday. My son went to school here," Mileva Milosevic, an 85-year-old retired lawyer living near the school, told AFP.

"I'll never forget this, because I have to walk here every day, while I can."

Spoke on the phone with President @avucic. On behalf of the Greek people, I expressed my shock and my deepest sorrow for the school shooting that took place in Belgrade. Our thoughts are with the people of Serbia and with the families affected by this horrific tragedy. — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) May 3, 2023

The Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school in downtown Belgrade's Vracar district remained sealed off on Thursday, with police guarding the entrance to the building.

People continued to place flowers, toys and light candles at a makeshift memorial on the pavement outside of the school.

"Where are we as human beings, where is our empathy? Where did we all fail to see the problem, both with a person who did this, and with all the other people that have led this to happen?" asked Belgrade resident Ana Djuric, 37, as she walked near the school.

Health officials said two of the seven injured were in critical condition after undergoing a string of operations.

Serbia will observe three days of mourning starting Friday. It comes at what is usually a festive time with people flocking outdoors to celebrate spring.

please pray for the victims of a primary school shooting in Serbia, a guard, teacher and several kids died, some injured — Nićo

