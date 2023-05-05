Home World

Indian-origin man accused of murdering two men in US parking lot

The affidavit did not mention what led to the shooting, but according to witnesses, they heard some type of yelling or argument before hearing between six and 10 gunshots.

Published: 05th May 2023 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

gun

(Representational Image)

By IANS

NEW YORK: A 21-year-old Indian-origin man has been booked for fatally shooting two men at a parking lot of a mall in US state of Oregon in a possible case of double homicide, police said.

Jobanpreet Singh, 21, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on two counts of murder in the first degree on Thursday, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Central Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting on Wednesday at 2.45 p.m. (local time) in the 9100 block of Southeast Barbur Boulevard and found two men dead in a parking lot after arriving.

Portland police are yet to publicly identify the two men who died, media reports said.

According to OregonLive, Singh pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and four counts of unlawful use of a weapon when he made a brief appearance in court on Thursday for an arraignment.

According to video surveillance footage reviewed by police, Singh and two friends were seated at a table outside Bentoz Teriyaki restaurant before he got up and walked toward a man who had just parked his car, the website reported.

Another man approached that car and then walked quickly toward Singh with a phone in his hand, Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Margaret Burgess wrote in the affidavit.

Singh then drew out a pistol from his pocket, raised it towards the two men in front of him, and "shot multiple rounds", Burgess wrote.

The report said that Singh continued to shoot even after the two men had collapsed to the pavement in the parking lot, the affidavit said.

While the two men died on the spot, Singh called 911 to report the shooting, remained at the scene and was arrested, the OregonLive reported.

The affidavit did not mention what led to the shooting, but according to witnesses, they heard some type of yelling or argument before hearing between six and 10 gunshots.

"One man got into another person's face. The shooter pulled out his gun and the two young men ran," Kayia Murrell, a witness, told OregonLive.

The two men who were shot did not appear to be armed, she said, adding that she didn't know what the men were arguing about.

Singh, who is being held without bail in the detention centre, is scheduled to return to court on May 12. The Portland Police Bureau Homicide Unit is investigating the incident, and has asked witnesses to come forward.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
indian origin man US crime
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp