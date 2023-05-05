Home World

Indian-origin man charged for calling Singapore President's death in online post 

Vickreman Harvey Chettiar said in an Instagram post on April 30 that President Halimah should be hanged near the Parliament House, reported The Straits Times.

Published: 05th May 2023

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old Indian-origin man was charged on Friday for making an online post calling for Singapore President Halimah Yacob's death by hanging near the Parliament House, a media report said.

Vickreman Harvey Chettiar, who was out on bail for being previously charged with mischief and harassment, allegedly said in an Instagram post on April 30 that President Halimah should be hanged near the Parliament House, reported The Straits Times.

Vickreman was out on bail of SGD 10,000 when he allegedly made the post about President Halimah.

He reportedly has a history of creating ruckus on several occasions including the one in the Supreme Court building on February 3, 2020.

On Nov 15, 2021, Vickremen had allegedly threatened a police investigation officer and had hoped terrorists would attack a police divisional headquarters.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Shaun Lim applied for Vickreman's bail to be revoked because of the latest charge involving President Halimah, as his bail condition might have been breached, the report said.

Lim also told the District Judge that Vickreman had shown an escalation in his behaviour and asked for him to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

"I am aware that vigilantism is uncommon here in Singapore, but I hope someone will step up!" Vickremen is claimed to have said.

He has been ordered to be remanded at IMH for a medical examination, and his case has been adjourned to May 19.

Matters pertaining to his bail will be dealt with later, the report said.

If convicted of the harassment charge involving President Halimah, he can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to SGD 5,000.

According to Singapore's law, a mischief offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined, the report added.

