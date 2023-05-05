Home World

One dead in Nepal chopper crash

A chopper of the Nepal Army had rescued the injured persons and brought them back to Kathmandu for treatment, said Godar.

Published: 05th May 2023 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

For representational purposes

By IANS

KATHMANDU: At least one person died and four others were injured in a chopper crash in Nepal's Sankhuwasabha district on Friday.

The incident occurred when the chopper crashed into a tree in Siprarung.

Birendra Godar, Deputy Superintendent of Nepal Police stationed in Sankhuwasabha district, said one Bhawindra Gurung, who was seriously injured in the crash, succumbed.

Gurung, who was taken for further treatment to Kathmandu, breathed his last on the way to the airport, Nepal Police DIG, Rajeshnath Bastola of Koshi province told the media.

Gurung used to work as an assistant in the chopper.

Captain Surendra Poudel, co-pilot Chiring Bhote, assistant Manoj Thapa and Bikram Shanker, an employee of Nepal Electricity Authority sustained injuries in the incident.

A chopper of the Nepal Army had rescued the injured persons and brought them back to Kathmandu for treatment, said Godar.

The ill-fated chopper belonging to Simrik Airlines was transporting construction materials for the Upper Arun hydropower project that is being developed by India's Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nepal helicopter crash
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp