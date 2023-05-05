One dead in Nepal chopper crash

By IANS

KATHMANDU: At least one person died and four others were injured in a chopper crash in Nepal's Sankhuwasabha district on Friday.

The incident occurred when the chopper crashed into a tree in Siprarung.

Birendra Godar, Deputy Superintendent of Nepal Police stationed in Sankhuwasabha district, said one Bhawindra Gurung, who was seriously injured in the crash, succumbed.

Gurung, who was taken for further treatment to Kathmandu, breathed his last on the way to the airport, Nepal Police DIG, Rajeshnath Bastola of Koshi province told the media.

Gurung used to work as an assistant in the chopper.

Captain Surendra Poudel, co-pilot Chiring Bhote, assistant Manoj Thapa and Bikram Shanker, an employee of Nepal Electricity Authority sustained injuries in the incident.

A chopper of the Nepal Army had rescued the injured persons and brought them back to Kathmandu for treatment, said Godar.

The ill-fated chopper belonging to Simrik Airlines was transporting construction materials for the Upper Arun hydropower project that is being developed by India's Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam.

