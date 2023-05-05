Home World

Sri Lankan President pardons 988 prisoners on Vesak Day

Vesak, or Buddha Jayanti, is a holiday traditionally observed by Buddhists in South Asia and Southeast Asia.

Published: 05th May 2023

By IANS

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will release 988 prisoners on Friday on presidential amnesty to mark Vesak Day, the most important religious event for Buddhists, a senior official said.

Commissioner of the Department of Prisons and spokesman Chandana Ekanayake told media that the amnesty was granted by President Ranil Wickremesinghe under powers vested on him under Article 34 of the country's Constitution, reports Xinhua news agency.

Ekanayake said this amnesty was given based on several terms and conditions.

Sri Lanka usually pardons prisoners on Independence Day and during major religious events.

These amnesties do not apply to those convicted of murder, serious drug offences, rape, and armed robbery, Ekanayake said.

The festival commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Gautama Buddha.

