Biden appoints Neera Tanden as Domestic Policy Advisor

“Tanden will be the first Asian-American to lead any of the three major White House policy councils in history,” Biden said.

Published: 07th May 2023 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Neera Tanden

Neera Tanden currently serves as Senior Advisor to President Biden and Staff Secretary. (Photo | Neera Tanden Twitter)

By Agencies

WASHINGTON: United States President Joe Biden on Friday named Indian-American Neera Tanden as his Domestic Policy Advisor to help him craft and implement his domestic policy agenda. “I am pleased to announce that Neera Tanden will continue to drive the formulation and implementation of my domestic policy, from economic mobility and racial equity to health care, immigration and education,” Biden said.

Tanden replaces Susan Rice as Biden’s Domestic Policy Advisor. “Tanden will be the first Asian-American to lead any of the three major White House policy councils in history,” Biden said.

“As Senior Advisor and Staff Secretary, Neera oversaw decision-making processes across my domestic, economic and national security teams. She has 25 years of experience in public policy, has served three Presidents, and led one of the largest think tanks in the country for nearly a decade,” Biden said.

“She was a key architect of the Affordable Care Act and helped drive key domestic policies that became part of my agenda, including clean energy subsidies and sensible gun reform. While growing up, Neera relied on some of the critical programmes that she will oversee as Domestic Policy Advisor, and I know those insights will serve my Administration and the American people well. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Neera in her new role,” he said.

Tanden currently serves as Senior Advisor to President Biden and Staff Secretary.

She served in both the Obama and Clinton administrations, as well as presidential campaigns and think tanks. Most recently, she was the President and CEO of the Centre for American Progress and the Centre for American Progress Action Fund.

Tanden previously served as senior advisor for health reform at the Department of Health and Human Services, working on President Obama’s health reform team in the White House.

Prior to that, she was the director of domestic policy for the Obama-Biden presidential campaign and served as policy director for the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign. Tanden served as senior advisor to the Chancellor of the New York City Schools as well as Associate Director for Domestic Policy in the Clinton White House and Senior Policy Advisor to the First Lady. She received her Bachelor of Science from UCLA and her Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School.

(With AP, AFP inputs)

