Home World

Cuba's LGBTQ community celebrates same-sex marriage with pride conga

The march was led by Mariela Castro, daughter of one of Cuba's revolutionary leaders Raul Castro and a supporter of the Family Code, alongside Lis Cuesta, wife of President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Published: 14th May 2023 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2023 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Gay pride conga celebrating the day against homophobia and transphobia, in Havana, on May 13, 2023. ( Photo | AP )

Gay pride conga celebrating the day against homophobia and transphobia, in Havana, on May 13, 2023. ( Photo | AP )

By AFP

HAVANA: Around 200 Cubans marched in Havana on Saturday to the rhythm of conga, a popular dance, protesting against homophobia and transphobia, and celebrating the legalization of same-sex marriage.

Chanting "Socialism yes, homophobia no", demonstrators swayed their hips and beat rhythmically on drums as they cheered the 'Family Code', passed last September.

The code permits surrogate pregnancies as long as no money changes hands and legally recognizes same-sex adoptions, as well as several fathers or mothers in addition to the biological parents.

It also defines marriage as the union between two people, rather than that of a man and a woman, while boosting the rights of children, the elderly and the disabled.

"It was a debt the revolutionary process owed" to Cuba's LGBTQ community, Ana Clara Leon, a student parading with a rainbow flag tied around her waist, told AFP.

Yoilan Balon, a coordinator for the Transcuba network promoting trans rights, said: "It was something that all gay people were waiting for, who wanted to consummate their couple relationship."

Diana Pena, who organizes the network's youth outreach, said the conga pride parade suited Cuba's spirit.

"It is the conga of pride, we Cubans are very much about partying, conga, fun and this way we can express our diversity."

The march was led by Mariela Castro, daughter of one of Cuba's revolutionary leaders Raul Castro and a supporter of the Family Code, alongside Lis Cuesta, wife of President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Cuba's machismo culture was exacerbated in the 1960s and 1970s, when the government ostracized the LGBTQ community, sending many to militarized agricultural labor camps.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HAVANA Cuba Pride same-sex marriage Conga
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp